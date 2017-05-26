Fun things to do this Memorial Day weekend in the Charlotte area

From 5k runs to a day at the Carowinds, here are a few things to do this Memorial Day weekend in the Charlotte area.
Friday May 26
- The U.S. National White Water Center kicks off it’s Memorial Day celebration Friday with trail races, yoga and film screenings. The celebration ends Sunday with fireworks.
Saturday May 27
- The NoDa Company Store is hosting a Memorial Day Luau and Pool Party on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a pool, drinks and games.
Sunday May 28
- Military Days at Carowinds starts Sunday and goes through Memorial Day. Active, inactive and retired United States service men and women can have free access to the park during the Military Days.
Monday May 29 (Memorial Day)
- The annual Patriot Festival “Go the Extra Mile” 5k run is on Memorial Day. Participants register for a traditional 5k run, and run an additional mile in honor of military members.
- An annual Memorial Day Parade is also taking place in Kannapolis. A ceremony after the parade will honor all post-Vietnam War veterans.
