Neighbors are upset that this house of more than 20,000 square feet is considered a single family home rather than a commercial structure. Jeff Hampton 2015 Virginian-Pilot file photo

Local

July 10, 2017 2:36 PM

Now that’s a big beach house: 24-bedroom structure can be finished, judge rules

By Bruce Henderson

bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

A judge has cleared the way for a New England woman to finish building a 24-bedroom beach house on the northern Outer Banks.

A Superior Court judge ordered Currituck County to rescind a stop-work order issued last September and a February notice of violation, Elizabeth City’s Daily Advance reported.

The $4.6 million house sits on a roadless stretch of beach north of Corolla. It’s part of a trend of ever-larger beach houses being built on the North Carolina coast to accommodate weddings and other events, Raleigh’s News & Observer has reported.

Neighbors have argued that owner Elizabeth LeTendre of Massachusetts is building a structure that’s much like a commercial building in a residential area.

A state appeals court panel ruled last year that the U-shaped building is not a single-family dwelling, forcing the county to stop construction that began in 2015. LeTendre filed suit in April, the N&O reported, claiming the county deprived her of use of the property.

Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender

