2 years ago, a tragic wreck killed their sons. Now they have twin reasons for joy.

Hadley and Gentry Eddings welcomed twin boys on Monday afternoon, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
In May 2015, the Eddings were in a car wreck that took the lives of their toddler and their newborn son.
The twins have been named Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed. Their middle names are the names of their brothers who passed away.
The couple announced on Facebook in January that they were expecting twins. Gentry Eddings is a campus pastor at Charlotte’s Forest Hill Church and Hadley Eddings teaches 4-year-olds at Forest Hill.
Matthew Deans, the driver of the truck that caused the wreck, entered a guilty plea to two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed. The Eddings drew attention for publicly forgiving Deans.
