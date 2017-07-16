Charlotte single-engine plane crashes at airport in Kansas City, Missouri

No one was injured when a single-engine plane from Charlotte landed on its nose at a Missouri airport Saturday afternoon.
According to Joe McBride, who is the spokesperson for the Kansas City Aviation Department, the aircraft was flying from Denver, Colorado to the Charles B. Wheeler airport in Kansas City around 3 p.m. when the incident occurred. McBride said the nose landing gear of the aircraft collapsed upon landing.
The airport did not close since another runway was available for use, McBride told KCTV5.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the airplane was manufactured in 2014 and most recently registered to an individual in the 6300 block of Mitchell Hollow Road in Charlotte.
The plane was a Cirrus N411S aircraft, according to KCTV5.
Comments