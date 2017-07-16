Investigation site of crash
Investigation site of crash WBTV
Investigation site of crash WBTV

Local

July 16, 2017 9:06 AM

Charlotte single-engine plane crashes at airport in Kansas City, Missouri

By WBTV

No one was injured when a single-engine plane from Charlotte landed on its nose at a Missouri airport Saturday afternoon.

According to Joe McBride, who is the spokesperson for the Kansas City Aviation Department, the aircraft was flying from Denver, Colorado to the Charles B. Wheeler airport in Kansas City around 3 p.m. when the incident occurred. McBride said the nose landing gear of the aircraft collapsed upon landing.

The airport did not close since another runway was available for use, McBride told KCTV5.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the airplane was manufactured in 2014 and most recently registered to an individual in the 6300 block of Mitchell Hollow Road in Charlotte.

The plane was a Cirrus N411S aircraft, according to KCTV5.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Camp Greene Centennial Celebration

Camp Greene Centennial Celebration 1:46

Camp Greene Centennial Celebration
This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte 1:18

This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte
Brewing beer at home: The 80 percent you don't expect 2:13

Brewing beer at home: The 80 percent you don't expect

View More Video