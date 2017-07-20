Franklin Graham blasts Teen Vogue as a ‘porn magazine’

North Carolina-based evangelist Franklin Graham on Thursday blasted Teen Vogue “as in the category of a porn magazine” for its how-to guide on anal sex.
“They are glorifying anal sex and doing nothing to warn young readers of the extreme dangers that this practice brings from a medical standpoint,” Graham posted on Facebook. “Even more important are the spiritual ramifications. Sodomy is a sin against God.”
Graham praised a mother, Elizabeth Johnston, for launching a #pullteenvogue campaign that went viral. The campaign urges store owners and public libraries to remove the magazine from their shelves.
“Good for her!” Graham said. “She’s right – this content is perverse and morally degenerate.”
Graham, who heads the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse, urged his flock to view Johnson’s Facebook video about the guide at The Activist Mommy.
More than 10 million people have viewed the video of Johnson burning a copy of Teen Vogue, Fox News reported.
Phillip Picardi, Teen Vogue’s digital editorial director, defended the article on Twitter.
“The backlash to this article is rooted in homophobia,” he said. “It’s also laced in arcane delusion about what it means to be a young person today.”
Graham’s take? “As parents and grandparents, regardless of one’s faith, we shouldn’t stand by and let this kind of trash be pawned off on our children.”
He urged people to contact the magazine’s advertisers and the drug and grocery stores that sell Teen Vogue.
He urged parents to teach their children “the truth” about sexual relations. “Warn them against what the socialist progressives want to push on the innocents,” he said. “This issue of Teen Vogue tells them the lie that, ‘There is no wrong way to experience sexuality and no way is better than any other.’
“Schools will not teach the truth, the media will not teach the truth – it’s up to you to raise your children in truth and knowledge,” Graham said.
By 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Graham’s post had drawn more than 33,100 angry emojis, 23,400 likes and more than 10,100 sad emojis in 15 hours.
Graham’s Facebook posts and tweets have made headlines numerous times before, including about Muslims, LGBTQ persons and former President Barack Obama.
This week, he rebuked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over Canada’s recent decision to formally apologize and pay compensation to a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to war crimes.
In May, he lashed out at MTV’s first gender-neutral acting awards.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
