Instructors help children learn to float and swim during an expanded water safety program at The Highlands apartments on Archdale Drive. The program was launched by the YMCA to keep immigrant and minority kids from drowning in pools at apartment communities in the city. Most of those pools do not have lifeguards. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Local

July 23, 2017 3:55 PM

An 8-year-old drowned in a crowded Charlotte pool, and police are investigating

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

An eight-year-old girl died Saturday after drowning in a crowded apartment complex pool in northeast Charlotte, and police are investigating the incident.

The eight-year-old and her 11-year-old sister were both hospitalized Saturday afternoon. The 11-year-old is in stable condition at Carolinas Medical Center, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the child’s death, and so far they’ve learned that 15 or more people were at the Vista Villa Apartments community pool when the girls got hurt.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

