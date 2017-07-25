Postal service workers to stage Charlotte protest over cutbacks

U.S. Postal Service workers in Charlotte said they plan to protest cutbacks in personnel on Wednesday that have hurt customer service.
Charlotte area postal workers, labor leaders and business owners will hold a press conference, rally and informational picket from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 E. Fourth St.
The postal service has left at least 16 counter service and mail processing jobs unfilled in the Charlotte area. The postal service has not told the American Postal Workers Union exactly how many jobs are unfilled, despite the union’s repeated requests, said Tony Wilson, president of the union’s Charlotte Area Local.
Cutbacks have meant fewer counter workers to serve customers, decreased post office hours and delays in delivery of first class mail, according to Wilson. Delivery delays especially hurt senior citizens who get their medications through first-class mail, he said.
A similar protest will take place in Seattle on Wednesday, the 242nd birthday of the Post Office, Wilson said.
