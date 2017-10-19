Cooking going on now at site of the Mallard Creek annual barbecue affair.
Preparations underway for 88th Annual Mallard Creek Barbecue

By Micah Smith And WBTV

October 19, 2017 8:51 AM

Organizers with the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church began making preparations for their annual barbecue Thursday morning.

This will be the the church's 88th year hosting the barbecue. The church will continue serving until they are sold out, which typically happens around 6 p.m.

While church officials said this is not an official political event, each year the barbecue draws local and national politicians who are running for office.

Event organizers expect to cook 15,000 pounds of pork barbecue, prepare 2,500 gallons of Brunswick stew, shred two tons of coleslaw, brew 400 gallons of coffee and entertain close to 20,000 people.

Volunteers will start cooking, chopping, seasoning and packaging the barbecue pork on Thursday and Friday beginning at 6 a.m. On Saturday, ingredients for two tons of slaw will be shredded, combined, seasoned and packaged into 55-gallon barrels and cooled around 8 a.m. Over 2,500 gallons of Brunswick stew will be prepared on Monday and Tuesday.

The barbecue started in 1929 when the church hosted a fundraiser to help raise money to finish a construction project during the Great Depression.

