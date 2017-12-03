Woman found dead in car at Mooresville shopping center

A 23-year-old woman was found dead in a car at a shopping center on Brawley School Road on Sunday morning, Mooresville police announced.
Someone called police to report an unconscious person inside a car at the Brawley Commons shopping center just before 9 a.m. Sunday, police said.
When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Alexandria Leigh McNeely in the car, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
McNeely lived in Mooresville, police said.
Her body was taken to a Winston-Salem hospital, where an autopsy will be performed Monday, police said. McNeely’s cause of death will not be released until the autopsy is done.
