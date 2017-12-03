Local

Woman found dead in car at Mooresville shopping center

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

December 03, 2017 05:40 PM

A 23-year-old woman was found dead in a car at a shopping center on Brawley School Road on Sunday morning, Mooresville police announced.

Someone called police to report an unconscious person inside a car at the Brawley Commons shopping center just before 9 a.m. Sunday, police said.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Alexandria Leigh McNeely in the car, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

McNeely lived in Mooresville, police said.

Her body was taken to a Winston-Salem hospital, where an autopsy will be performed Monday, police said. McNeely’s cause of death will not be released until the autopsy is done.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

