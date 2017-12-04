Naked Randy Travis DWI arrest video released by Texas court

Police dashcam video of a naked and ranting Randy Travis during his 2012 DWI arrest in Texas was released on Friday after a federal judge denied the country singer’s request to keep it private, Texas media outlets reported.
Fox TV affiliate KXII in Sherman, Texas, tweeted the video on Monday evening. The celebrity news website TMZ released a screen grab from the video on Monday afternoon and said the website would soon post some of the video online.
Randy Travis' DWI Naked Arrest Video Released https://t.co/eeI0qcqY0s— TMZ (@TMZ) December 4, 2017
Travis is a Country Music Hall of Fame singer and Grammy winner from Marshville in Union County. He suffered a stroke in 2013 that has left him with limited ability to speak.
According to a report by The Associated Press, a federal judge last week denied Travis’ request to stop the state of Texas from releasing footage of him during the arrest.
News organizations filed Texas Public Information Act requests for dashcam video of the arrest. Travis’ legal team appealed, starting a five-year legal battle that ended Friday when the dashcam video of Travis’ arrest was released, KXII reported.
Texas DPS released dashcam video from Randy Travis' 2012 arrest near Tioga. The video is unedited and contains vulgar language. #Texoma https://t.co/sYywXTyQGx— KXII News 12 (@KXIITV) December 5, 2017
Travis’ family filed a federal lawsuit in September in Texas arguing that the footage should be considered private under health record privacy regulations, according to the AP. The federal judge ruled that Travis failed to show a substantial likelihood of success on the claims.
His wife, Mary Davis-Travis, also was denied a request to sue on his behalf by the federal court, according to the AP.
Travis’ lawsuit said that the footage, which according to legal records shows him nude, disoriented and making threats to the officers, was highly embarrassing and intimate and that it would be inappropriate to release it because he “can no longer speak cogently and is not even in the position to discuss, let alone defend, his previous actions,” the AP reported.
The Texas attorney general agreed to redact certain portions of the footage because Travis was nude. The Charlotte Observer left email and phone messages with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s media relations office on Monday requesting a copy of the video.
