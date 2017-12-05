Local

Man killed after stepping into path of SUV on busy Charlotte road, police say

By Joe Marusak

December 05, 2017 11:37 PM

A man who police said had consumed alcohol died after stepping into the path of an SUV on a busy southeast Charlotte road on Tuesday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene on Sardis Road North near Krefeld Drive. Police said they will release the man’s name once his family is contacted.

The pedestrian was hit at 5:48 p.m. while crossing Sardis near the intersection that’s controlled by a stoplight with crosswalks. The man was crossing against the signals and just outside the crosswalk, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The driver who hit the man remained at the scene. He wore a seatbelt and was uninjured.

Police found no impairment from alcohol or other drugs on the driver’s part but are still determining if excessive speed contributed to the crash.

Anyone who saw the collision or has information about the case is asked to call CMPD Detective Andrew Oberer at 704- 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

