Police ID man killed after walking in front of an SUV in south Charlotte

Police have identified the man who was struck and killed Tuesday evening after stepping in the way of an SUV in south Charlotte.
Dwayne Clifford Selman, 35, was attempting to cross Sardis Road North near the intersection of Krefeld Drive. He was hit by a 2015 Dodge Journey around 6 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
He was walking near an intersection that has crosswalks, but was walking against the signals and just outside of the crosswalk, police said. Selman also appeared to have had alcohol, which police said was a contributing factor.
The driver of the Dodge stopped his car and waited at the scene, police said. He has not been charged.
LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
