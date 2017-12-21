A Burke County man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s mother Thursday morning, who claims she acted in self-defense.
A Burke County man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s mother Thursday morning, who claims she acted in self-defense. Observer File Art
A Burke County man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s mother Thursday morning, who claims she acted in self-defense. Observer File Art

Local

He was shot dead by his girlfriend’s mother — hours after being released from jail

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

December 21, 2017 04:26 PM

A Burke County man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s mother Thursday morning, just hours after being released from jail, according to multiple reports.

Deputies were called to 46-year-old Vernon Dale’s mobile home in Morganton around 1 a.m., where he had been shot in the head. He died at the scene, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

His girlfriend’s mother admitted to shooting him, according to multiple media reports. However, she claims to have acted in self-defense, officials with the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened after Dale was released from jail on assault charges, according to the Morganton News Herald. Officials had obtained warrants for Dale’s arrest in late October, alleging he threatened someone with a gun, the newspaper reported. He was charged Wednesday and released after posting bail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the time of the shooting, officials said there were two other adults and two children in the home. None of the people in the home were identified by police, and no arrests have been made.

LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

    For this Christmas, 9-year-old Madelyn Huffman wanted toys – for kids at Levine Children's Hospital. She directed her request not to the North Pole, but to about 200 of her neighbors, using hand-drawn fliers placed in mailboxes. The neighbors responded, and the fourth-grader at River Gate Elementary collected nearly 100 toys including dolls, mini-cars and games. "I just like kids getting joy,” she said. “At our house, we get a lot of presents, but maybe not a lot of the kids in the hospital do.”

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids
UNC Charlotte students use 3D printing to give children a grip 2:56

UNC Charlotte students use 3D printing to give children a grip

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:29

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

View More Video