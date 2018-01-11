Police search for father and infant after mother killed in west Charlotte

A woman was shot and killed in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon, in what Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are calling a domestic incident.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, where they found the victim shot inside a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and has not been identified by police.
Officials say 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett is a suspect. Bennett and the woman had an infant child together, and Bennett took the child with him following the shooting, police said.
A second child was in the home, but was unharmed, police said.
The missing infant was identified as Journei Bennett, according to officials, and an Amber Alert is expected to be issued.
Police said Jonathan Bennett was last seen driving a white Ford Expedition, with New York license plate HUP3071.
Thursday’s killing marks the city’s first homicide of the year, and the first since Dec. 22, following a particularly deadly year in Charlotte.
LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
