Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Davidson College graduate Mbye Njie shares how and why he came up the app that aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops. The smartphone app enables drivers who are pulled over or anyone else to record police actions and read briefs about their rights. With just a couple taps on the phone screen, video begins recording, local defense attorneys are just a speed dial away and an automatic text is sent to up to five pre-determined, trusted contacts. The text will say you've been stopped by police and give your coordinates.