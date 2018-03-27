High school student reportedly killed by car in southwest Charlotte early Tuesday

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Southwest Charlotte early Tuesday morning, according to media outlets.
Media outlets are reporting the victim is a high school student who was struck and killed by a car. Police have not released the name of the school the student attends, reported WSOC.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported a traffic fatality occurred near the intersection of Youngblood Road and Buckthorne Ridge Lane around 6 a.m. The victim's name has not been released.
Youngblood was closed for the investigation early Tuesday.
Investigators did not specify how the person was killed, but the Observer's news partner WBTV reported it was a pedestrian.
