Site of the pedestrian fatality in southwest Charlotte early Tuesday.
Site of the pedestrian fatality in southwest Charlotte early Tuesday. Caroline Hicks, WBTV
Site of the pedestrian fatality in southwest Charlotte early Tuesday. Caroline Hicks, WBTV

Local

High school student reportedly killed by car in southwest Charlotte early Tuesday

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

March 27, 2018 07:24 AM

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Southwest Charlotte early Tuesday morning, according to media outlets.

Media outlets are reporting the victim is a high school student who was struck and killed by a car. Police have not released the name of the school the student attends, reported WSOC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported a traffic fatality occurred near the intersection of Youngblood Road and Buckthorne Ridge Lane around 6 a.m. The victim's name has not been released.

Youngblood was closed for the investigation early Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators did not specify how the person was killed, but the Observer's news partner WBTV reported it was a pedestrian.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  