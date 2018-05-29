'Seek higher ground now!' Mudslides, floods batter North Carolina mountains

Mudslides and flooding crippled the North Carolina mountains and foothills Tuesday night, shutting down an interstate highway and inundating campgrounds.
The National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency for McDowell County, including the cities of Marion and Old Fort, at 10:32 p.m. "This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION," the alert said. "SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!" It's only the second time ever that the Greenville-Spartanburg office has issued a flash flood emergency.
Although Subtropical Depression Alberto is weakening, it brought bands of heavy rain to Western North Carolina.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a mudslide closed both directions of Interstate 40 in McDowell County, according to McDowell County Emergency Management.
No people or cars were trapped, according to a 10:26 p.m. tweet by Jeff Crum, chief meteorologist with Spectrum News North Carolina. "Details are subject to change as a better understanding of the unfolding situation is clarified by EMA folks in McDowell County," he added.
The National Weather Service issued a bulletin at 10:44 p.m. warning of the threat of more landslides into the weekend for the mountains and Foothills.
Rutherford County declared a state of emergency late Tuesday due to flooding.
All campgrounds along the Catawba River were evacuated, and significant flooding is occurring along the river.
The flash flood emergency was in effect for McDowell County until 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and a flash flood warning until 4:45 a.m. for Rutherford, Buncombe, Henderson and Polk counties and until 5 a.m. for Burke and Caldwell counties.
The storm has killed two people in the state — journalists with WYFF, the NBC-TV affiliate in Greenville, S.C. Anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were covering hazardous weather conditions in Polk County on Monday when a tree crushed their news van, the station reported.
State and local officials were monitoring expected flooding Tuesday along the Roanoke River near Roanoke Rapids and the French Broad River at Fletcher and Blantyre later this week, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. Officials continue to monitor the French Broad River in Asheville, the Neuse River in Smithfield, the Roanoke River in Williamston and the Northeast Cape Fear River near Burgaw for flooding.
In Avery County, U.S. 221 remained closed Tuesday while repairs were made from damage caused by heavy rains earlier this month., according to Cooper.
Several secondary roads are closed in Transylvania County due to flooding, including Wilson Road, Davidson River Road, Island Ford Road and Cascade Lake Road, the governor said. Some roads in Eastern North Carolina are closed as well.
