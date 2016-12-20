Names of women released in Lincoln County murder-suicide

Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives on Tuesday released the names and ages of two women involved in a murder-suicide.
The bodies of Catherine Harfield Collins, 55, and Betina Lynn Johnson, 50, were found on Monday in the home they’d shared for six years in the 3000 block of Madison Lane in Denver. That is off St. James Church Road and N.C. 16.
Collin’s body was found in the living room and Johnson’s in a back bedroom. The weapon used in the incident was a shotgun, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said..
Detectives were unable to determine how long the women were dead. Investigators found no signs of a struggle, and all of the doors were locked and the home was secured.
