14-year-old girl tied up, mother killed in Iredell County

An Ohio man has been charged with murder in Iredell County after Robin Denman, 46, was found dead in her house Monday.
Deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office believe Denman’s 14-year-old daughter had been tied up and held captive in the house for two days before they arrived.
Deputies came to the house early Monday morning because Denman’s daughter texted a friend saying she needed help, and the friend’s family called authorities.
The Ohio man, 47-year-old Gary Love, answered the door at Denman’s house and said she and her daughter had gone to a funeral. He then tried to run away and was arrested.
Deputies found Denman’s body concealed inside the house.
Her daughter told deputies she hadn’t seen her mother since Christmas Eve, when Love tied her up in the house.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office expects Love will be charged with multiple forcible sex offenses along with murder in connection with this case.
Detectives believe Love had only been in North Carolina for about three months but knew Denman beforehand. In Ohio, Love had an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic violence charges and had a protection order against him.
