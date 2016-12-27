Missing Charlotte woman found dead, murder warrant issued

Nearly two weeks after she went missing, a Charlotte woman’s body was found Tuesday.
The medical examiner is still determining exactly how Nia Hantzopoulos died, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Humberto Alvarez Mendoza, 44.
On Tuesday, Hantzopoulos’ Toyota Avalon was found on the 13900 block of Conlan Circle in Ballantyne, less than five miles from the last place she was seen on Dec. 15. The vehicle was towed and processed by investigators, and Hantzopoulos’ body was found later Tuesday.
The case is being treated as a homicide, police said.
Detectives are trying to figure out where the crime happened and whether there are any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Redfern is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
