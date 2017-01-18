Crime

January 18, 2017 2:32 PM

Former NC man’s execution in Texas postponed

By Adam Bell

abell@charlotteobserver.com

A former Charlotte man on death row in Texas for a 2006 killing has had his execution date postponed from next week until July, Texas officials said Wednesday.

Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 36, faces execution for the murder of Sarah Anne Walker, 40, a real estate agent who was stabbed to death in a model home in a Dallas suburb. Walker also was beaten and robbed.

Chanthakoummane’s execution date was changed from Jan. 25 to July 19. It was not immediately clear why a judge ordered the delay in the execution.

Chanthakoummane moved to Texas in 2006 after being paroled from North Carolina prison for a robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping conviction in Union County.

Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell

