Former NC man’s execution in Texas postponed

A former Charlotte man on death row in Texas for a 2006 killing has had his execution date postponed from next week until July, Texas officials said Wednesday.
Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 36, faces execution for the murder of Sarah Anne Walker, 40, a real estate agent who was stabbed to death in a model home in a Dallas suburb. Walker also was beaten and robbed.
Chanthakoummane’s execution date was changed from Jan. 25 to July 19. It was not immediately clear why a judge ordered the delay in the execution.
Chanthakoummane moved to Texas in 2006 after being paroled from North Carolina prison for a robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping conviction in Union County.
