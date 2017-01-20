Mooresville student reported to have brought airsoft-type gun onto school bus

Authorities are investigating a report that a Mooresville Intermediate School student brought an airsoft-type gun onto a school bus on Wednesday.
Airsoft guns are replica weapons used in airsoft sports.
Mooresville Intermediate Principal Tammy Russ sent an alert to parents saying a student reportedly brought the gun onto Bus 233. A student who reportedly saw the gun told a parent, who then notified the school district, Russ said.
“Please use this opportunity to talk to your child about what is and is not allowed on school property,” Russ told parents.
