Roommates robbed at gunpoint in Catawba College dorm room

Police are searching for two Charlotte area suspects after roommates were robbed at gunpoint in a dorm room at Catawba College in Salisbury.
The two roommates were robbed on Feb. 15 at Stanback Hall in the 2300 block of West Innes Street, police said. An adjoining dorm room had just been broken into and ransacked, according to police. A day earlier, clothing, electronics and jewelry were stolen from another dorm room in Stanback Hall.
Police obtained warrants charging Justin Traig Sterling, 21, of Monroe, and Elias Phillip Francis, 19, of Mint Hill, with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny and two counts of felony breaking and entering.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245. Tips can also be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
