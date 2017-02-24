Man shoots at car thief suspect after getting stabbed in neck, head and back

A Salisbury man was stabbed in the neck, head and back before he shot at the teenager trying to break into his car early Friday, police said.
The teen, Tyler Aaimer Spencer Nichols, 17, of Salisbury, turned himself in at the Salisbury Police Department later Friday and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, four counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and three counts of larceny. Nichols was jailed on $25,000 bail pending a court appearance on Tuesday.
Police said they were called to the Colony Garden Apartments on Statesville Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. to investigate someone breaking into a vehicle. While in route, police learned shots were being fired at the apartments.
Police found Johnnie Faulkner, 43, sitting on the ground with several stab wounds in his neck, head and back. He was treated at a hospital and released.
Police learned Falkner confronted the teen who was breaking into his car. Falkner was then stabbed, before he shot at the suspect. The teen then ran into woods. Several cars were broken into at the apartments, police said. Nichols was uninjured.
