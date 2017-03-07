Man fired shot while robbing Charlotte sweepstakes business

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for the man who fired a shot while robbing a sweepstakes business on Old Sugar Creek Road in University City last week.
No one was injured during Thursday’s robbery at Top Dawg Sweapstakes in the 6300 block of Old Sugar Creek Road, police said.
Police on Tuesday night released surveillance photos of the man suspected of robbing the business. He is about 6-feet-1-inches tall, of thin build, with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a goatee. He wore glasses, a black hat, black hoodie and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments