From 2013: Off-duty CMPD officer shot in his home

Editor’s note: This story initially appeard in the Observer on Oct. 14, 2013
Police say that an officer shot and injured in southwest Charlotte early Sunday was inside his apartment with his son when a suspect forced his way in.
Officer Jon Dunham was listed in stable condition late in the day after the 6 a.m. shooting.
Officers have not located the suspect or given a description of the person, who fled on foot and had not been apprehended late Sunday.
The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Montcrest Drive, in an apartment complex near where Old Pineville Road meets Archdale Drive.
Police have not released more details on the break-in or the shooting.
They say the suspect took property but have not said whether the incident is a robbery or a burglary, or whether they believe Dunham was targeted because he is a police officer.
His son was not injured.
Dunham was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries that police said were not life-threatening. He has been on the police force since 2008 and is assigned to the Metro Division. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
Police said Sunday that he would be kept in the hospital overnight.
Detectives questioned other residents of the apartment complex Sunday morning, and police used dogs and the police helicopter to search for the suspect.
Investigators asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.
