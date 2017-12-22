Crime

Woman who fatally shot man in Burke County will face no charges, prosecutors rule

By WBTV

December 22, 2017 07:45 PM

A woman who shot and killed a man in Burke County early Thursday will face no criminal charges, District Attorney David Learner said.

Sheriff’s deputies believe an altercation between the man and his girlfriend led to the shooting. The woman’s mother reportedly admitted shooting the man, claiming it was in self-defense, according to deputies.

After reviewing the evidence and talking to law enforcement, Learner concluded the shooting was justified.

The shooting happened at a mobile home in the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park on U.S. 64 in Morganton. Deputies arrived shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found 46-year-old Vernon Eugene Dale dead of a gunshot wound.

Two children also were in the home when the shooting occurred, deputies said.

Deputies said Dale was served warrants on Wednesday afternoon accusing him of assault by pointing a gun. Neighbors said Dale had been in an altercation with a trailer park worker recently and believe that’s where the charges stem. It also is the reason, they said, why Dale and his girlfriend were being evicted.

Dale has a criminal history of drug and DWI charges.

Michael Chisholm said he heard Dale’s truck drive in early Thursday. “The tires were spinning and everything,” he said. Ten minutes later, he heard a single shot.

