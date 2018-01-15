Police charge man in east Charlotte convenience store robbery

A man was arrested Monday for an armed robbery of a Circle K in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Melvin Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and operating a motor vehicle while fleeing law enforcement, police said.
Police said they arrived around 1 a.m. at the convenience store at 7225 Albemarle Road, where a man with a handgun had demanded money from the register. The clerk gave the money to the man, who then left in a vehicle, police said.
Police said they used license plate information the clerk gave 911 to locate the vehicle. When Jones refused to pull over, a pursuit took place, police said. Jones lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Idlewild Road before being taken into custody, according to police.
Never miss a local story.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
Comments