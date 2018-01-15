Police said Melvin Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and operating a motor vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.
Police said Melvin Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and operating a motor vehicle while fleeing law enforcement. Photo courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg police
Police said Melvin Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and operating a motor vehicle while fleeing law enforcement. Photo courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg police

Crime

Police charge man in east Charlotte convenience store robbery

By Deon Roberts

deroberts@charlotteobserver.com

January 15, 2018 04:44 PM

A man was arrested Monday for an armed robbery of a Circle K in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Melvin Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and operating a motor vehicle while fleeing law enforcement, police said.

Police said they arrived around 1 a.m. at the convenience store at 7225 Albemarle Road, where a man with a handgun had demanded money from the register. The clerk gave the money to the man, who then left in a vehicle, police said.

Police said they used license plate information the clerk gave 911 to locate the vehicle. When Jones refused to pull over, a pursuit took place, police said. Jones lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Idlewild Road before being taken into custody, according to police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ghostwriter of Waller book: "Baptized into a life of thuggery"

    Dean began a life of crime very early in life but after more than 20 years behind bars he began to change with the help of an older inmate, the faith of his mother in him and becoming an author.

Ghostwriter of Waller book: "Baptized into a life of thuggery"

Ghostwriter of Waller book: 2:30

Ghostwriter of Waller book: "Baptized into a life of thuggery"
Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 2:31

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher
Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018 2:01

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018

View More Video