1 fatally shot, 1 hurt near Birkdale Village in Huntersville

January 29, 2018 10:51 PM

A man was fatally shot and another man was hurt at an apartment complex near Birkdale Village in Huntersville on Monday night, Charlotte media outlets reported.

The shootings occurred at about 9 p.m. on Northstar Drive, which is off Landings Drive and Sam Furr Road near Interstate 77 Exit 25.

Police have a man in custody they are questioning, and are searching for no one else in the case, Huntersville Police Chief Cleveland Spruill told WSOC-TV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

