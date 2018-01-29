1 fatally shot, 1 hurt near Birkdale Village in Huntersville

A man was fatally shot and another man was hurt at an apartment complex near Birkdale Village in Huntersville on Monday night, Charlotte media outlets reported.
#Breaking - SHOOTING DEATH IN HUMTERSVILLE. Police say a man has been shot to death at an apartment complex. Persons being interviewed now. More at 11pm. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/5jw6rTXITs— CamMan Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) January 30, 2018
The shootings occurred at about 9 p.m. on Northstar Drive, which is off Landings Drive and Sam Furr Road near Interstate 77 Exit 25.
Police have a man in custody they are questioning, and are searching for no one else in the case, Huntersville Police Chief Cleveland Spruill told WSOC-TV.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
