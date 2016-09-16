CMS suspends Crestdale Middle principal, no details given

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools suspended Crestdale Middle School Principal Kathleen Richert this week for an indefinite period, with the reason undisclosed.
Richert was hired from Union County’s Weddington Middle School in 2014 to lead the neighborhood school in Matthews.
North Carolina law prohibits disclosure of most personnel information. CMS said only that Richert was suspended with pay effective Wednesday. Families were notified Thursday.
“Principal Katie Richert will be out of the school for an indefinite period of time. This is a sensitive matter, and I ask that her privacy is respected,” wrote Nancy Brightwell, the community superintendent who oversees Crestdale. Brightwell said CMS will bring in a retired principal to handle the duties in Richert’s absence.
