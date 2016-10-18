Exam: Only 1 CMS high school has a majority ready for college

Twenty percent of juniors in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools earned ACT scores last spring that show they’re ready to succeed in key college courses – a step up from the previous year and better than North Carolina’s average.
Providence High in southeast Charlotte was the only Mecklenburg school with more than half the students – 58 percent – earning college-level marks in math, science, reading and English, according to a state report posted this month.
The ACT report, which is part of North Carolina’s accountability program, highlights a challenge: Even as graduation rates rise for all types of students, the national exam shows that most fall short of the skills they need to succeed in a four-year university.
Districtwide, just over 20 percent of CMS 11th-graders hit all four marks on the ACT, compared with about 15 percent statewide. The CMS college-ready rate rose from 18 percent in 2015, while the state level stayed flat.
99,100 N.C. juniors took the ACT
15.4 percent had college-ready scores
8,460 CMS juniors took the ACT
20.2 percent had college-ready scores
In CMS, the chances of being ready for college are linked to school demographics. The district is scrutinizing student assignment in hopes of providing all students with a better shot at success, regardless of family advantage or disadvantage.
The 2016 scores show that at nine CMS high schools with high poverty levels – or, in the new student assignment language, low socioeconomic status – fewer than 5 percent of 11th-graders hit the college-ready mark in all four subjects. The state does not report specifics below 5 percent or above 95 percent.
Four small charter high schools in Mecklenburg County fell below 5 percent. The state forced two of them to close this year based on low academic performance.
On the other end, two more suburban CMS neighborhood schools with high socioeconomic status, Ardrey Kell and Myers Park, topped 40 percent. So did two charter schools, Lake Norman and Pine Lake Prep, which serve mostly suburban students in Mecklenburg and nearby counties.
The gaps reflect longstanding trends. Superintendent Ann Clark has acknowledged the need to make sure diplomas are meaningful; she’s pushing for all students to either pass a college-level class, such as Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate, or earn an industry credential. She and the CMS board are scrutinizing advanced programs to make sure strong students at lower-performing schools have a real opportunity for college preparation.
Student assignment is viewed as one piece of the puzzle. A new plan that will be up for a board vote Nov. 9 will label all schools by socioeconomic status – a composite of average family income, adult education level, English proficiency, single-parent families and home ownership – and use those new labels in the magnet lottery to create balance. In the coming months, the board will also review possible changes to neighborhood schools.
ACT: How schools fared
All North Carolina 11th-graders take the ACT college readiness exam. They’re scored on a 36-point scale in math, science, reading and English, with a benchmark in each area that indicates a high probability of success in college courses. Listed is the percent of test-takers who hit the benchmark in all four areas. CMS magnet and option schools may have admission requirements.
School
Type
Students tested
Met all benchmarks
Providence
CMS
440
58.2 percent
Ardrey Kell
CMS
616
49.4 percent
Myers Park
CMS
602
44.3 percent
Lake Norman
Charter
191
42.4 percent
Pine Lake Prep
Charter
135
42.2 percent
Community School of Davidson
Charter
118
34.7 percent
Hough
CMS
550
34.4 percent
Cato Middle College
CMS option
94
34.0 percent
Levine Middle College
CMS option
94
30.9 percent
Lincoln
Charter
155
22.6 percent
Northwest Arts
CMS magnet
138
22.5 percent
Olympic math/science
CMS
142
22.5 percent
East Mecklenburg
CMS
337
22.1 percent
South Mecklenburg
CMS
603
21.7 percent
Mountain Island
Charter
86
20.9 percent
Butler
CMS
463
19.9 percent
Charlotte Secondary
Charter
49
18.4 percent
Performance Learning Center
CMS option
48
15.6 percent
North Mecklenburg
CMS
349
13.8 percent
Olympic advanced mfg.
CMS
39
12.8 percent
Mallard Creek
CMS
536
11.2 percent
Hawthorne
CMS magnet
19
10.5 percent
Independence
CMS
498
9.7 percent
Olympic biotech
CMS
118
8.7 percent
Queen’s Grant
Charter
115
8.7 percent
Berry Technology
CMS magnet
336
6.8 percent
Hopewell
CMS
336
6.5 percent
Olympic Renaissance
CMS
129
6.3 percent
Cochrane
CMS magnet
24
<5 percent
Davis Military/Leadership
CMS magnet
33
<5 percent
Garinger
CMS
272
<5 percent
Harding
CMS
269
<5 percent
Rocky River
CMS
328
<5 percent
West Charlotte
CMS
276
<5 percent
West Mecklenburg
CMS
347
<5 percent
Vance
CMS
307
<5 percent
Olympic leadership
CMS
107
<5 percent
Carolina International
Charter
25
<5 percent
Kennedy
Charter (closed)
11
<5 percent
Crossroads Charter High
Charter (closed)
31
<5 percent
Charlotte Learning Academy
Charter
18
<5 percent
Source: N.C. Department of Public Instruction
