Weekly talk show on NC education issues comes to the Charlotte area on Sunday

A Raleigh-based weekly talk show that focuses on education issues is coming to the Charlotte area on Sunday.
The Public School Forum of North Carolina launched Education Matters last year, featuring interviews with state policymakers, educators and advocates. This week’s episode, with school administrators and teachers talking about the outlook for 2017, marks the statewide debut on UNC-TV’s North Carolina channel, which is 1276 on Time Warner Cable. The half-hour show airs at 9 a.m. Sundays and 3 p.m. Mondays.
“We created Education Matters to help the public understand the key issues affecting education in our state, how education policy decisions play out in our schools, and what kind of impact these policies are having on our students and teachers,” said forum President Keith Poston, who hosts the show. “We are thrilled to partner with UNC-TV and its North Carolina Channel to expand our show’s reach across the entire state.”
Next week’s show, which airs Jan. 15 and 16, will explore the legal battle between the General Assembly and the state Board of Education over House Bill 17, which strips power from the board and transfers it to newly-elected state Superintendent Mark Johnson. Guests will be current board Chairman Bill Cobey, former Supreme Court Associate Justice Willis Whichard and former board Chairman Howard Lee.
The show is also available online at www.ncforum.org and over the air on Channel 58.4 in Charlotte and Channel 44.4 in Concord.
Ann Doss Helms
