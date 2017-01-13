CMS: Police found no evidence that teacher assaulted a Muslim kindergartener

Police found no evidence to confirm a November report that a teacher bullied and assaulted a Muslim kindergartener at David Cox Road Elementary, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported Friday.
Principal Celeste Spears-Ellis notified parents that the accused teacher has returned to the classroom after the District Attorney’s Office found “no evidence of an assault other than the complainant’s report” and no grounds for criminal charges.
The incident made national news in November when the Council on American-Islamic Rights wrote to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction alleging that the teacher “continuously harassed and recently assaulted” a 5-year-old boy in her class. The letter, dated Nov. 21, said the teacher had grabbed the boy by the neck and choked him on Nov. 16. It said she had also failed to prevent classmates from bullying the boy and forced him to carry a large backpack filled with textbooks and headphones.
The letter named another teacher who reportedly separated the two after the choking incident and consoled the boy.
The letter from Spears-Ellis says CMS police investigated “and found no evidence that the alleged incident actually occurred.” All documents were turned over to the DA’s office in December, the letter said. That office notified CMS this week that there were no grounds for charges.
“I am thankful for the support and patience of our school families and staff while this thorough investigation was conducted,” the principal wrote.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
Comments