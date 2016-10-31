Latinas will earn $1 million less than white men over a 40-year career

Latinas are overrepresented in low-wage jobs and make up a tiny fraction of America’s high-earning labor pool.
But Latinas in all sectors of the workforce earn significantly less than their white male counterparts over the course of their careers.
A new analysis by the National Women’s Law Center and the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement says the typical Latina will earn $1 million less than their white male counterpart over a 40-year career.
In the District of Columbia the gap rises to nearly $1.8 million while Latinas in California, Illinois and Texas will earn at least $1.3 million less than white men in a similar job.
“The wage gap leaves a gaping hole in Latinas’ pocketbooks,” Maya Raghu, NWLC Director of Workplace Equality said in a statement. “The average lifespan of a Latina is 84 years. This means that a Latina needs to start working at age 10 and work until the day she dies to earn what a white, non-Hispanic man earns in 40 years.”
Latinas are paid 54 cents to the dollar compared to white, non-Hispanic men for an average loss of $26,095 per year for a full time employee. Latinas make up 2.4 percent of the workforce making more than $100,000 and less than one percent of surgeons and doctors are Latinas.
Even in high-wage jobs, there’s still a significant wage gap—Latinas making over $100,000 are paid 58 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men.
“If we don’t act now to ensure equal pay, Latinas and their families will continue to pay the price of this staggering gap,” Raghu said. “They literally can’t afford to wait any longer.”
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
