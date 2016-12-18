Salmonella in a food powder plant adds up to 13 recalls (so far) of popular products

When Publix recalled some of its pancake and waffle mix varieties over salmonella concerns from a powder supplier earlier this month, the Miami Herald warned it could be the first of many such recalls.
As of Sunday morning, that recall count stands at 13.
Pancake and waffle mix. Mac and cheese. Potato chips. Monkey bread mix. All among the 1.2 national food recalls per day since Dec. 7 because of possible salmonella contamination at food powder supplier Valley Milk Products.
Salmonella’s annually responsible for one million U.S. food borne illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Most persons infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection,” the CDC website says. “The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most persons recover without treatment. However, in some persons, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.”
Valley Milk Products’ own recall stated the salmonella issue arose at the manufacturing plant, but hadn’t been found in the finished product. But that was enough for Valley Milk Products to recall all the 50-pound bags of nonfat high heat milk powder and sweet cream buttermilk powder produced from Dec. 10, 2015 to July 5, 2016. Such bags get sold to food-producing companies, 12 of which comprise the rest of the recall.
The most recent: Williams-Sonoma’s Saturday recall of 1-pound, 2-ounce bags of Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread shipped to stores from August until now.
On Dec. 7, Publix was first in yanking lot Nos. 4141503503, 4141503603 and 4141503703 of 16-ounce Publix Premium Pancake Mix bags in the pumpkin, blueberry-flavored and banana-flavored chocolate chip varieties.
Stonewall Kitchen followed with its Orange Cranberry, Cinnamon Apple and Toasted Coconut pancake mixes. Shearer’s Foods recalled certain chips sold under the Delish, Essential Everyday, Market Essential and Larry the Cable Guy brands. Macaroni and cheese cups by Big Win and Cheese Club were a large part of Treehouse Foods’ recall.
New Hope Mills crepe mix and Brand Castle’s monkey bread mix also got caught up in this. Various flavors of potato and tortilla chips made up Old Dutch Foods recall. Poppies International recalled Delizza Chocolate Mini-Eclairs and Chocolate Dipped Cream Puffs.
The 7-ounce boxes of Blue Cheese Savory Twists in various Wine Country Gift Baskets bought between Sept. 1 and Dec. 12 need to be tossed.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments