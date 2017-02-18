‘You and your family are fired ... Love you’: Dozens lose jobs over immigrant protest

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines Pause

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts

2:59 Dorothy Counts Scoggins speaks

0:28 Student video of South Meck High School protest

1:02 Two churches talk about the movie, Selma

1:37 Over 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:10 Twilight takeoffs

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE arrests