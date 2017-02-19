‘Life happened too fast’: Young baseball star’s final year was filled with turmoil

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines Pause

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts

2:07 Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to go racing

0:28 Student video of South Meck High School protest

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper

0:33 Man arrested outside Bank of America Stadium

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises SC fishermen

1:37 Over 1000 march in support of immigrants