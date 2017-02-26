ACLU wins shoutouts and blue ribbons at the Oscars

1:46 Erica Parsons Funeral Pause

1:23 Erica Parsons Funeral

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:37 Rowan County Sheriff gives time line for break in case

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

0:43 One dead in Park Road wreck