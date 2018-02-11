A screenshot of UNC-Chapel Hill’s video tweet showing tons of sweet potatoes being dumped onto a lawn on the campus Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Former NFL star dumped 20 tons of sweet potatoes on a college campus. It was no joke

By Aaron Moody

February 11, 2018 01:17 PM

It wasn’t too long ago that Jason Brown had a multimillion-dollar contract to play as a center in the NFL.

So some might find it odd that the North Carolina native and former University of North Carolina standout had 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes dumped on the Chapel Hill campus, as tweets from the university showed Saturday morning.

The explanation: Brown walked away from professional football in 2012 because he wanted to feed the hungry. He bought a thousand-acre farm near Louisburg, and in 2014 his First Fruits Farm made its first donation of sweet potatoes – giving away the entire crop to area food pantries and shelters.

Former NFL and UNC-Chapel Hill football player Jason Brown talks about his faith and farming. Brown's first harvest from his farm near Louisburg, N.C. yielded 46,000 pounds of sweet potatoes that he gave to charity. Robert Willettrwillett@newsobserver.com

A dump truck poured Brown’s potatoes onto the front lawn of the North Carolina Study Center on Saturday, to be bagged by participants of the university’s second annual Yam Jam event and sent to local food banks.

“If we’re truly going to inspire change, if if we’re truly going to see change in our food system and in ending hunger, we’re going to have to give our best,” Brown said in a video the university tweeted along with Yam Jam updates.

He continued: “More people take interest in saying, ‘Well, hold on a second, why did this NFL player give up his career and all of that money to be a farmer?’ And what it’s caused is, there’s many more First Fruits Farms and and first fruits gardens popping up all over the world, and that’s awesome.”

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

