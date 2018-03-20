National

A middle-schooler needed a new heart. Chewbacca delivered the good news

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 20, 2018 11:49 AM

It might be the first time lifesaving news was delivered in fluent Wookie.

Austin Eggleston, a 15-year-old student struggling with multiple congenital heart defects, was waiting at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

His heart had stopped responding to treatment, prompting doctors to place him on a transplant list. Major surgery was in his future, if and when a matching heart could be found, reported the Pontiac Daily Leader.

“I’m pretty nervous,” he told the paper at the time. “But I’m going to enjoy not having to come to school, at least.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was an anxious wait to find a heart that would match Austin’s needs. But his doctor Philip Thrush told the “Star Wars” fan that whenever they found a match, he would get the news from Chewbacca, according to ABC 7.

And so he did.

In a video captured by the hospital on March 17, Austin doesn’t seem to expect anything as he sits on his bed chatting about what he’ll be doing on St. Patrick’s Day.

Then we hear a roar – and a furry head poking around the curtain.

“What the ... wait. Wait, wait, wait...” Austin says. “We got a heart? Do we seriously have a heart?

An affirmative Wookie grunt. Then Austin shouts with joy.

He gives the Wookie a double high five and a does a little dance, causing his doctors to tell him (with some chuckles) that he still needs to be careful not to pull off his life support equipment.

Then he gives his doctor a long hug.

More Videos

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson 70

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson

Pause
Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know 105

Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 332

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’

Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech 162

Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 99

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 273

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 60

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

How to report Social Security fraud 142

How to report Social Security fraud

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

“To see him knowing that he has a chance at life, that he has a chance to achieve so many things leaves you speechless,” Austin’s mom, Mary Anglin, told ABC 7. “He will make sure that he does remarkable things because of it.

The hospital told McClatchy that Austin is recovering from his transplant and is doing well.

heart1
Austin with Dr. Thrush after his transplant.
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Now Austin is looking forward to a new goal: getting Marvel to screen its new mega-superhero movie, “Avengers: Infinity War,” for the kids of Lurie who may not be able to see it in theaters.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson 70

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson

Pause
Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know 105

Humans, bats and rabies: What you should know

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 332

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’

Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech 162

Sessions highlights MS-13 atrocities in violence crime speech

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 99

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 273

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 60

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

How to report Social Security fraud 142

How to report Social Security fraud

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson

View More Video