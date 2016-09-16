Lobbying group: HB2 repeal likely if Charlotte repeals bathroom ordinance

Legislators and Gov. Pat McCrory could act as soon as next week to hold a special session and repeal House Bill 2 – but only if the Charlotte City Council first repeals its controversial bathroom ordinance, the state’s lobbying group for restaurants and hotels announced Friday afternoon.
North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association said HB2 has meant that the “hospitality industry has become collateral damage in a fight it did not start or ask for,” so it’s been working to broker a compromise deal to stop the economic damage, which included the loss this week of NCAA and ACC sporting events.
“NCRLA has received assurances this week from legislative leadership, that if the Charlotte City Council repeals (its nondiscrimination ordinance) at their meeting on Monday, the General Assembly is prepared to meet in special session as early as next week to repeal House Bill 2,” NCRLA president and CEO Lynn Minges said in a news release.
“Furthermore, Gov. Pat McCrory has assured NCRLA that he is willing to call legislators into a special session next week for this purpose if both the city and legislators have the votes for repeal.”
HB2 was prompted by Charlotte’s nondiscrimination ordinance, which among other provisions would have allowed transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice at places of “public accommodation,” including restaurants and hotels.
A similar deal was proposed back in May, but the Democratic-controlled Charlotte City Council ultimately voted 7-4 against taking any vote on repealing its ordinance. That vote took place before the NBA, NCAA and ACC pulled sporting events out of North Carolina in protest of HB2.
The LGBT advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, which helped write the city’s ordinance in 2015, launched a phone bank to convince council members not to repeal the ordinance. It also said the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce was an “anti-LGBT bully” for recommending that council make the first move and repeal the ordinance.
