Observer to host forum on ‘The Truth about HB2’ Nov. 2

House Bill 2 has become so politically divisive, it’s hard to know what’s true and what’s false.
In a forum presented by The Charlotte Observer and sponsored by Red Ventures, a panel of experts will lay out the facts. We’ll break down how the law came into being; what the law actually calls for; the political, social and economic fallout; what solutions are surfacing and how the election could affect the bill’s future.
We'll begin the evening by putting a personal face on HB2, bringing onto stage people who can share what it's like to be a victim of discrimination within the LGBTQ community in North Carolina.
We'll then usher in an expert panel of civic leaders, advocates both for and against HB2 and journalists who have covered the debate for discussion and audience questions. Woven throughout the evening will be the results of a statewide Observer poll gauging where the public stands on HB2. WBTV's Molly Grantham will moderate.
WHEN: Nov. 2, 7-8:30 p.m. Reception follows.
WHERE: McGlohon Theater, Spirit Square, 345 N. College St., Charlotte.
COST: Free.
PARKING: Available in Seventh Street Station. Enter on Sixth or Seventh streets, between N. College and N. Brevard streets. ($5).
REGISTER: HB2forum.com
NEED SPECIAL SEATING?: Contact the Observer’s Innovations Editor, Jen Rothacker, jrothacker@charlotteobserver.com or 704-358-5081.
