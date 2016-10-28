Accused ‘thug’ escorted out of Trump’s Kinston rally says he’s actually a supporter

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ Pause

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte

2:30 Coming together for early voting

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:59 Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers

0:52 Hillary Clinton speaks at rally: can't let negativity get us down

1:24 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters at UNC Charlotte

0:36 Hillary Clinton takes stage at UNCC

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook