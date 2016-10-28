Accused ‘thug’ escorted out of Trump’s Kinston rally says he’s actually a supporter

Nash County resident C.J. Cary arrived at the Kinston Jet Center Wednesday night in eager anticipation of a Donald Trump rally.
Cary says he wanted to deliver a note to Trump urging him to be less offensive and more inclusive to four demographic groups: black people, women, people with disabilities and college students. Cary, an African-American, says he’s an Army veteran who fought in Afghanistan.
He walked his way toward the front rows, stood about 20-30 feet from the stage and shouted “Donald” while waving his document to try to get Trump’s attention.
“He entirely mistook that and thought that I was a protester,” Cary said.
Trump’s response: “Were you paid $1,500 to be a thug?” Cary was escorted out.
In the third and final presidential debate, Trump said the Clinton campaign was paying protesters to disrupt his rallies.
Cary said he wasn’t there to protest Trump’s appearance. In fact, he said, he supports the Republican presidential nominee. He just wants to see Trump act more polite and welcoming to minorities.
The Rocky Mount Telegram wrote about the dozens of Trump signs in Cary’s yard, some of which were vandalized.
Cary said he views the presidential race as a choice between two apples: one rotten apple and one that is sour and bitter. He views Trump as the sour one, and supports him because he said Trump has some redemptive qualities.
In the note itself, Cary told Trump the following:
“I have to get ready to come to Kinston. Donald I am not including everything. But you must defeat lying Hillary and lying Obama. These characters are bad really bad.”
One official on Trump’s personal security detail who escorted Cary out of the venue noticed he was wearing a GOP badge. Cary explained he just wanted to give Trump his note.
“I said, ‘I was trying to get to this doc to Mr. Donald … will you get this to Donald?’” Cary said. “He said, ‘Well dude, we’d be happy to give it to him.’”
According to Cary, the security official told him he should have contacted someone on Trump’s staff or security detail instead of disrupting the rally. The official then accepted Cary’s request to pass along the note to Trump.
