Obama in Chapel Hill Wednesday, will return to NC Friday

President Barack Obama will be in the Triangle Wednesday afternoon in the first of two visits he’s making to North Carolina this week on behalf of fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
Obama will headline a 2 p.m. rally Wednesday at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Michael Hooker Fields, which will also include Democratic gubernatorial candidate Roy Cooper and musician James Taylor. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., according to the campaign.
Security for the presidential visit is expected to cause traffic disruptions in the campus area.
On Friday, four days before the election, Obama will return to the state for a 2 p.m. rally at Fayetteville State University’s Capel Arena and a 6 p.m. Charlotte rally.
Vice President Joe Biden was in Charlotte on Tuesday, the latest in a series of Democratic events.
Clinton will be in Raleigh and Winterville Thursday, her campaign announced Wednesday. She will speak at 3:15 p.m. at Pitt Community College and then go to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek for a 7:45 p.m. rally that also features former primary rival Bernie Sanders and musician Pharrell Williams. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. at Walnut Creek.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will rally supporters at 7 p.m. Thursday in Selma. Doors open at 4 p.m. for the event at The Farm.
