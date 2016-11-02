Obama in Chapel Hill Wednesday, will return to NC Friday

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees Pause

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

0:43 One dead in Park Road wreck

3:19 VP Biden campaigns for Clinton in Charlotte

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:29 PGA Championship preview

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:50 Cam Newton: 'I don't feel protected by the officials'