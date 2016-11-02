Audience members listen to the panelists during "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
Fletcher Page, center, a 24-year-old transgender man from Piedmont, S.C., makes a point as Richard Vinroot, left, a former Charlotte mayor, and Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst for the John Locke Foundation, loo on during "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
The Charlotte Observer hosted "The Truth about HB2" forum at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
Charlotte Observer Editor Rick Thames opens "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
Panelist talk during the The Charlotte Observer hosted "The Truth about HB2" forum at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
Richard Vinroot, center, a former Charlotte mayor, makes a point as WBTV anchor Molly Grantham, left, Fletcher Page, a 24-year-old transgender man from Piedmont, S.C., and Mitch Kokai, right, senior political analyst for the John Locke Foundation, look on during "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
Audience member Pam Burton makes a point during "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
Audience member Erica Lochowitz makes a point during "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
Mitch Kokai, right, senior political analyst for the John Locke Foundation, makes a point, as Fletcher Page, center, a 24-year-old transgender man from Piedmont, S.C., and Richard Vinroot, a former Charlotte mayor look on during "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
Connie Vetter, center, a local attorney specializing in LGBT issues, makes a point as David Chadwick, left, senior pastor at Forest Hill Church, and WBTV anchor Molly Grantham, look on during "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
David Chadwick, center, senior pastor at Forest Hill Church, makes a point as Jim Morrill, left, political reporter for the Charlotte Observer, and Connie Vetter, a local attorney specializing in LGBT issues, look on during "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
An audience member is escorted out after becoming disruptive during "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
An audience members listen during "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
An audience member asks a question during "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
