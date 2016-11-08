Republicans gather for Charlotte watch party

Area Republican candidates and supporters gather for what they anticipated to be a 'victory party' in Charlotte Tuesday night.
Although early voting numbers are up among whites in North Carolina, turnout in the state's African-American community is down by more than 10 percent compared to this time in 2012. Jasmine Wright, a graduate of historically black college Johnson C. Smith University, is trying to change that. She has been running shuttles from the school to a nearby poll throughout the early voting period and has already helped about 80 students to vote. She says, however, that that number is low and her buses often leave with only a handful of students aboard. One reason that turnout is down, she says, is because young black voters feel as though their votes do not matter after incidences like the police officer shooting Keith Lamont Scott this past September that led to protests in the streets of Charlotte. Jasmine says she hopes to show young people that voting matters and will continue offering shuttles during Election Day.

President Barack Obama criticized Republican Sen. Richard Burr during a campaign stop in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday. The President expressed disappointment in the senator for joking about violence against Hillary Clinton and for saying that he'll block any Supreme Court nominees under a Clinton presidency. "What’s happened is that they have built up this new normal in their party where he’s got to say anything in order to get elected,” Obama said.

Thursday's Mallard Creek Barbecue. For more than 80 years politicians and barbecue fans have flocked to the Mallard Creek Barbecue.

