Charlotte official blasts Wells Fargo, questions whether city should do business with bank

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory Pause

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:49 Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:30 Coming together for early voting

3:42 Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith

0:28 Thomas Davis: Only Panthers can fix situation

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

0:36 Steve Clifford on Charlotte Hornets' 6-1 start