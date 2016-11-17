N.C. voting complications will delay outcome

Uncertainty over how many as-yet uncounted votes will be added to the results of last week’s election are not likely to be resolved by Friday’s deadline.
Counties are dealing with several complications, including protested ballots and how to account for voters who thought they had registered at motor vehicle offices but did not show up on voter rolls, a spokesman for the State Board of Elections said Thursday.
County elections boards are permitted to extend their vote canvassing, which was due Friday, and many already have, spokesman Patrick Gannon said. If all the counties don’t report to the state by Nov. 29, the state board could delay its final certification of the votes by up to 10 days past the current due date, which would postpone the final outcome until Dec. 9.
Counties are waiting for the state board to provide guidance about how many provisional ballots should be counted if they were cast by voters who don’t appear on the rolls but claim to have registered or changed their address through the DMV or offices that provide public assistance. Gannon said the state board has been working with the N.C. Department of Transportation to resolve the issue.
Last month a federal judge ruled that North Carolina elections officials must protect those who thought they had registered through the DMV and state agencies that provide public assistance. Organizations had sued contending the state has failed to comply with the federal “motor voter” law.
Gannon said the court order requires those votes counted, unless an individual filed a form declining to register.
Wake County’s elections board met Thursday in a county warehouse in Raleigh to go through provisional, absentee and problematic ballots.
Wake Elections Director Gary Sims told the board that the county was waiting for clarification from the state on the DMV votes. Sims said that could amount to about 1,000 ballots in Wake.
Meanwhile, the Wake board, like others across the state, began the slow trudge through piles of ballots.
While mail-in, damaged or otherwise questionable ballots are part of their chore, the main effort will be to determine whether some 60,000 provisional ballots cast in North Carolina are valid. Typically, fewer than half of them are eligible to be counted.
Hanging in the balance are a number of contests, most prominently the one between Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper for governor. The Democratic attorney general leads the Republican incumbent by about 5,000 votes.
Wake County will scrutinize 6,743 provisional ballots, which are given to those whose eligibility to vote could not be determined on Election Day.
Earlier this week, the Wake elections board determined that 3,390 absentee ballots were valid and could be counted. That amount could grow as the deadline for military and overseas ballots to arrive was 5 p.m. Thursday.
Much of the day Thursday was a slow trudge through the nuts and bolts of voting by three-member boards, which in each county are comprised of two Republicans and one Democrat and appointed by the State Board of Elections, whose members are in turn appointed by the governor.
Some determinations were straightforward and others more difficult to sort out. As the Wake County board went over ballots at a warehouse in Raleigh, county staff conducted required audits and prepared questioned ballots for the board.
During a lunch break, Chairman Ellis Boyle told reporters that everything the board had seen so far was ordinary.
Asked if he felt more pressure because the provisional votes could change the outcome of the governor’s race, Boyle told reporters, “We take it seriously. Is it important this time? Sure. We always take our responsibility seriously.”
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
