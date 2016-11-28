Council approves $631,000 for snack maker Snyder’s Lance

Charlotte City Council voted 10-0 Monday for an incentive grant for the snack maker Snyder’s Lance Inc., which plans to add 130 new jobs over five years to its existing Charlotte facility on South Boulevard.
The company will receive a Business Investment Grant worth $631,166 over five years. The county will give the company a little more than $1 million over the same period.
In addition to the new jobs, the company plans to invest $38 million in the South Boulevard plant and a Ballantyne headquarters. The average salary of the jobs is $45,000.
Snyder’s Lance also considered Stockton, Calif., and Columbus, Ga., for the expansion.
Republican Kenny Smith, who usually votes against tax incentives for businesses, said he voted for the grants because of the company’s commitment to Charlotte. He said that since House Bill 2 was enacted, “special interests from Washington, D.C.,” have pressured businesses not to come to Charlotte.
