Trump to supporters: ‘Reject the failed approaches of the past’

1:03 Operation Christmas Child Pause

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

2:46 Making peppermint candy

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

1:00 NC Lottery leader defends security procedures

1:59 Trump's White House

1:54 Steve Clifford on Hornets' poor defense